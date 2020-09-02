Business owners tap into savings to withstand pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — Many business owners are tapping the money they socked into personal savings and retirement accounts to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Some don’t have the funds on hand to cover a big expense coming due, while for others it’s a way to offset the losses and stay afloat until the economy recovers. Many owners have gotten government loans but that money couldn’t replace all their lost revenue. For owners, cracking open a nest egg is not a step they take lightly; it’s a gamble that the business will recover and they’ll replenish their savings. For many, however, it’s a better alternative than taking on debt.