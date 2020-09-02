Bucks lose 116-114, down 2-0 in semifinals

Orlando, Fla. (WAOW) -- After a furious comeback in the last few minutes of the fourth quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled Jimmy Butler on a last second shot, and Butler hit two free throws to propel the Heat to a 116-114 win.

Miami blew a six point lead with 19 seconds on the clock, but the last second foul gave Butler the free throw, and the Heat the win.

The Bucks fell behind early, giving up 38 first quarter points to the Heat, and trailed 66-60 at halftime.

The Bucks had fairly balanced scoring Wednesday night. Five players finished the game with 14 points or more. Giannis led all Bucks scorers with 29 points and 14 rebounds.

Khris Middleton finished with 23 points, but failed to hit a shot from three point range.

But it wasn't enough as seven Heat players finished in double figures, paced by Goran Dragic with 23 points.

Once again, the Heat applied great defensive pressure, forcing 14 Bucks turnovers.

Game three is set for Friday night at 5:30.