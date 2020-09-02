Bit of rain for some, gusty winds for all

We had some great weather Wednesday and overall it will stay fairly nice into Thursday but with some changes. First of all a cold front will slide across the area Thursday morning. We will have some clouds roll in later Wednesday night with a good chance of some scattered brief showers very late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, primarily in the northern half of the viewing area. For the most part the rain amounts should be fairly small, like one-tenth inch or so. Lows will reach the mid 50s Wednesday night with southwest winds of 5-15 mph. Highs should top out around the upper 60s north to low 70s south Thursday with blustery west-northwest winds of 15-25 mph. After any showers depart we are looking at a mix of clouds and sun.

Friday should be a pretty nice early fall day with mostly sunny skies. Lows will reach the mid 40s with highs around 69 degrees. Saturday should be partly cloudy and pleasant as well. Lows will be in the 40s but highs will climb to the mid 70s as south winds develop.

Showers and thunderstorms could develop in the region very late Saturday night as a cold front approaches. Pockets of rain and a few thunderstorms are likely Sunday. Highs will stay around 71. Right now it appears we could receive a good .25 inch of rain with localized heavier amounts.

Unseasonably cool air will settle in much of next week from Canada. In addition a wave of low pressure passing south of Wisconsin will bring at least a 40% chance of some rain to our region late Monday into midday Tuesday. There is still low confidence on the placement and intensity of any rain, so be sure to check in for updates. Otherwise get the jackets out as highs will probably just climb to the low 60s Monday. It is possible we hover in the upper 50s Tuesday, if it stays completely cloudy with gusty north winds.

Hopefully by next Wednesday high pressure will build into our area and at least bring back more sunshine. Again though it will be cool with temperatures only topping out in the lower 60s. We may have to deal with areas of frost as the week goes on. Stay tuned!

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 2-September 2020

On this date in weather history:

1950 - The temperature at Mecca, CA, soared to 126 degrees to establish a U.S. record for the month of September. The low that morning was 89 degrees. (The Weather Channel)

1985 - After teasing residents along the Gulf of Mexico for two days, Hurricane Elena finally came ashore at Biloxi MS. The hurricane, packing winds of 127 mph, caused more than a billion dollars damage. (The Weather Channel)