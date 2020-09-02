Bail granted to Zimbabwean journalist jailed for a month

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s High Court has granted bail to investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who has spent more than a month in detention, but the reporter won’t be allowed to post on Twitter before his trial on charges of inciting public violence. Chin’ono’s lawyer said the judge ordered Chin’ono not to post on his Twitter account or to create any other Twitter account to be used to incite the holding of mass demonstrations for whatever purposes until the end of his matter. Chin’ono is facing charges for expressing support on his Twitter account for an anti-government demonstration. That protest was thwarted by police and the military on July 31.