Art Basel cancels annual Miami event due to virus

MIAMI (AP) — The high-brow Art Basel fair, known for glamorous parties and celebrity sightings, is canceling its annual Miami event amid the coronavirus pandemic. The prestigious December art fair draws collectors, socialites and celebrities from around the world. The organization issued a statement Wednesday about scrapping this year’s event. It said the pandemic’s impact on international travel restrictions and other quarantine factors left little choice but to postpone until 2021. In December, the fair will unveil “Online Viewing Rooms” that will be open to the galleries that had been accepted to this year’s Miami fair.