 Skip to Content

AP FACT CHECK: Barr raises voter fraud specter, China threat

New
10:06 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr says in a CNN interview that the vote-by-mail process is prone to “substantial fraud and coercion” and suggests that China poses more of a threat to election security than Russia. An AP Fact Check finds both statements are matters of dispute. Multiple studies have debunked the notion of pervasive voter fraud in general and in the vote-by-mail process. And a recent report from intelligence officials did not characterize China in any way as more assertive than Russia in election interference.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content