Abe’s assistant and spokesman seen as favorite successor

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, a longtime loyal assistant and the public face of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in daily media briefings, has emerged as a favorite to succeed him in an upcoming internal party vote. A member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party who doesn’t belong to any faction, Suga has been approached by leaders of other party wings as someone who can ensure the continuation of Abe’s policies, including Japan’s security alliance with the U.S., the coronavirus pandemic and measures to shore up the economy. Suga is set to announce his candidacy and key policies Wednesday, a day after former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed their intention to run for the post.