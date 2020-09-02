A leg up for the unemployed in wake of Verso layoffs

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- The gymnasium at East Junior High in Wisconsin Rapids, which normally sits vacant, was filled with former Verso employees looking for new opportunities.

Al Peltier's final day at Verso was July 30th. Since then, he's taken up a part-time job and is now looking for full-time work. "You get the rug pulled out from underneath you and you gotta start all over," he said."A lot of us are older so it's going to be a little tougher."

He's one of over 700 laid off Verso Employees, joined by over 70 laid off Ho Chunk Casino employees and more from smaller business around rapids.

The Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce put together a two-day job fair specifically for them. It was Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Angel Whitehead, President of the Chamber, said eighty vendors showed up to either hire or help potential employees. "We will also have a virtual option afterwards," said Whitehead.

The Heart of Central Wisconsin also received help from the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce. The group had experienced from the pre-pandemic closure of Figi's. They hosted a similar fair and said every person from the company either found a new position elsewhere or entered into retirement.