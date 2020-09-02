A bit breezy for a couple of days

Fairly nice Fall weather will continue through the first half of the weekend, then a big change is on the way. You might want a warmer jacket for early next week.

Today: Sunny and a bit breezy.

High: 74 Wind:West 10-20

Tonight: Clear early, then increasing clouds with a chance of scattered showers late, mainly north of Wausau.

Low: 57 Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday: A few light showers in the morning, mainly north of Wausau, then partly cloudy and blustery.

High: 69 Wind:Becoming NW 15-25

Be sure to enjoy today because it will be one of the nicer days in the forecast. There will hardly be a cloud in the sky with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be a little breezy, out of the west at 10 to 20 mph.

A cold front moving in from the north late tonight will bring more clouds and a chance of scattered light showers to the northern half of the area, mainly north of Wausau. A few of these showers will still be around during the morning commute on Thursday. Otherwise the wind will shift to the northwest and become blustery, ushering in a little cooler weather. Highs on Thursday will mainly be in the upper 60s.

A little bit of high pressure will move in fro Friday and Saturday, keeping the weather dry and pleasant. There should be plenty of sun on Friday and a few more scattered clouds on Saturday. Highs will be a little cooler than normal for Friday, reaching the upper 60s, then rise a bit on Saturday, into the lower and middle 70s.

A strong cold front will likely move through the area on Sunday and this will bring a higher chance of showers and a few thundershowers, especially Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will still be in the upper 60s to low 70s, which is close to normal for this time of year, then it will turn much cooler for early next week. Highs from Monday through Wednesday will likely only reach the upper 50s to low 60s. A few light showers or sprinkles might develop on Monday as well.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 2-September-2020

On this date in weather history: 1935 - Perhaps the most intense hurricane ever to hit the U.S. struck the Florida Keys with 200 mph winds. The hurricane produced a fifteen foot tide and waves thirty feet high. 400 persons perished in the storm on that Labor Day. The barometric pressure at Matecumbe Bay FL hits a record low for the U.S. of 26.35 inches. (David Ludlum)