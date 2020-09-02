2 held in Romania in connection with slain German ex-pastor

BERLIN (AP) — German police say two men have been arrested in Romania in connection with the July slaying of a former pastor in Berlin. The two men, aged 20 and 24, were arrested on Aug. 21 by Romanian authorities on a German warrant, police said in a statement Wednesday. The two are suspected of involvement in the death of Reinhold Zuber, who was found dead in his downtown apartment on July 4. Neighbors called police to report that they had not seen Zuber for several days and when authorities opened his apartment, they found the 77-year-old dead inside.