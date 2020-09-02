2 accused in $12M scheme targeting Puerto Rico, US investors

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say two men who founded a fake financial services company in Florida that raised more than $12 million from at least 150 investors in Puerto Rico and beyond have been arrested. Gary Steven Wykle and Alejandro Cortés López face charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud as part of a 14-count federal indictment following an FBI investigation. U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said Wednesday that the men falsely told clients their investment in promissory notes would provide loans for companies including hotels and resorts in the Dominican Republic and elsewhere. It was not immediately known if the men had attorneys.