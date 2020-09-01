Wisconsin’s utility shutoff ban ends Tuesday

(WAOW) -- Wisconsin's ban on disconnecting utilities ends on Tuesday.

This means that for those behind on bills, utility companies are able to disconnect services. However, most companies are willing to work with individuals to set up a payment plan.

Wisconsin's Public Service Commission (PSC) voted to extend the utility moratorium in July, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

They also stated the extension would allow them "to get a better sense from utility providers about their disconnection plans."

Contact information for the largest utilities in Wisconsin is listed below:

Alliant Energy 1-800-255-4268

1-800-255-4268 Madison Gas & Electric 1-800-245-1125

1-800-245-1125 Superior Water, Light & Power 1-800-227-7957

1-800-227-7957 We Energies 1-800-842-4565

1-800-842-4565 Wisconsin Public Service Corporation 1-800-450-7260

1-800-450-7260 Xcel Energy 1-800-895-4999

Those having trouble paying their energy bill or that receive a disconnection notice may be eligible for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.

For more information about utility disconnections and collections, see the PSC's fact sheet on residential customer rights.