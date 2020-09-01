Wisconsin Rapids School District implements new school resource officer policy

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department and the Wisconsin Rapids School District (WRSD) will implement new policies regarding the role officers play in schools.

"It's more along the lines of ensuring that our school resource officers are not used as kind of a disciplinary piece or force a kid to do something they don't want to do," Craig Broeren, Superintendent for WRSD said,

Adding to that, Erman Blevins, Chief for the Wisconsin Rapids PD says, "the SRO's and police officers in a school are going to follow the same policies that the school personnel is using."

For example, a child is refusing to get off the floor is screaming and yelling, or is roaming the halls refusing to return to class. In this case, school staff is not allowed to pick that child up and carry them back into the classroom or use any restraint to get them back to class. Under this new policy, neither will SRO's.

However, if a student is a threat to themselves or anyone else, the officers will take action.

As of right now, the district plans to keep this new policy in place.