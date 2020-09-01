Who’s next? Abe’s party maneuvers to pick Japan’s next PM

TOKYO (AP) — With Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announcing his plans to step down due to health reasons, members of his ruling party are furiously maneuvering ahead of an internal vote that will ultimately decide his successor. Executives of Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party met Tuesday and decided that the Sept. 14 vote for party leader — and with it almost assuredly prime minister — will be limited to lawmakers and not broader members of the party. Some younger lawmakers had called for an inclusion of the latter to make the process more open and democratic. Whoever is chosen will fill in for the rest of Abe’s term, until September 2021.