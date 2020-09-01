White House public tours to resume Sept. 12 with COVID rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public tours of the White House are set to resume later this month with new health and safety policies in place to protect against the coronavirus. The first lady’s office announced Tuesday that public tours will resume Sept. 12. Tours were halted in March after the coronavirus outbreak. Under the new policies, all guests over age 2 will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Tours will also be limited to Fridays and Saturdays, for just a few hours each day. The number of guests allowed on the public tour will also be capped.