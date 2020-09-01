Wausau School District offers meal pickup services for virtual learning students

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau School District kicked off its virtual learning semester on Tuesday, September 1. Since students will be at home, they won't have the option to participate in much anticipated lunch periods during a usual in-person school day.

Officials with the school district say lunch is more than just a meal, it serves as an important element to brain development and performance whether working in the classroom or at home.

“Even though they’re learning virtually, they still need good nutrition," Wausau School District Nutrition Services Director Karen Fochs said. "They need some nutrition and that’s where school lunch has always played a big part.”

Parents of students in the school district can now create a free account through PayPams to order a week's worth of meals to pickup the following Monday of each week. On the account you'll select your student's name, school, and pick the desired meals.

Fochs said there is a need for these meals in the community, and it's important that parents take advantage of them so students have a fresh start to their school days at home.

“We will have those meals ready for them," Fochs added. "They just need to pull up in their cars. They can walk up. Students can walk up. It doesn’t have to be the parent that picks up the meals. It can be a guardian.”

Whoever picks up the meals at one of six pickup sites, information such as the student's name and school will have to be provided. Pickup times will be on Tuesday for the first two weeks from 11a.m.-12a.m. and 5p.m.-6p.m. After the first two weeks, pickup days will be on Monday.