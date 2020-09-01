Wausau Girls Golf back in the swing of things

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- It was a really good afternoon for the girls of the Wausau girls golf team.

For the first time since COVID-19 wiped out spring sports, they gathered for a school sanctioned practice. It's their first of this fall season.

"It's great," said Kit Kronberger, the lone senior on this year's team. "Just having spring softball cancelled was devastating, so it feels really great to be out here."

After a lost spring and a summer full of uncertainty, it wasn't hard to see the joy in everyone's faces.

"It feels great to be out here. I'm so excited for the girls that they get to compete this fall. I was a little nervous it wouldn't happen, and this is a great group of girls. I'm just super excited they get the chance to get out and compete," said head coach Lisa Peck.

When it comes to their mental health, having a season is already working wonders on these young golfers.

"It has definitely given me a positive outlook on the school year, just knowing that we starting to get back in the swing of things," Kronberger said.

Even though they're back, things do look different in this COVID era.

"I never thought in all my years of coaching I'd have to take temperatures every practice, and go through a check list of questions with the girls. We no longer can take vans to our meets, we have to take a school bus so we can stay socially distant. Face masks on the driving range and putting green," said Peck.

Wausau opens their season on Sept. 17 and 18 with back-to-back meets.