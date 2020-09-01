Washington says pardons by Venezuela’s Maduro are token acts

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Trump administration says Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro deserves no praise for releasing a few political opponents from prison. The U.S. State Department said Tuesday that the Venezuelan government had illegally taken away their constitutional rights. The announcement came after Venezuela said it pardoned over 100 political opponents, some jailed and others living in exile. The State Department says all political prisoners should be released immediately and unconditionally. Maduro’s government hopes the pardons will boost participation in an upcoming congressional election that Venezuela’s U.S.-backed opposition is boycotting because it says the process is rigged.