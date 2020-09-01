Video shows Israeli soldier kneeling on protester’s neck

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A video circulating on social media appears to show an Israeli soldier kneeling on a Palestinian protester’s neck while arresting him during a demonstration in the occupied West Bank. The 65-year-old protester said he was not seriously injured and acknowledged shoving an Israeli soldier. The Israeli military said troops were “forced to apprehend” a suspect who had “repeatedly assaulted them.” Palestinians and Israeli rights groups often accuse Israeli security forces of using excessive force to disperse Palestinian protests, in which demonstrators frequently throw stones and scuffle with troops. Those confrontations have come under heightened scrutiny amid the recent protests over racial injustice in the United States.