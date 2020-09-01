Uber to require that passengers provide face-mask selfies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — If you haven’t been wearing a face mask while taking an Uber, you may be required to take a selfie to prove you are ready to don one the next time you summon a driver on the world’s largest ride-hailing service. The mask verification rules rules announced Tuesday expand upon a similar requirement that Uber imposed on drivers in May to help reassure passengers worried about being exposed to the novel coronavirus. he additional safety measures are part of Uber’s efforts to rebuild a service that has saw ridership plunge by 56% in the company’s most recent quarter.