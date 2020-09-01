Tuesday recognized as National Poll Worker Recruitment day

Wausau, Wis.(WAOW)-- With the November election coming up, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is looking to hire more poll workers by taking part in National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.

For the general election, Wisconsin typically needs around 30,000 poll workers.

In the August 11 primary, 40 counties and 141 cities were short more than 700 poll workers and the National Guard had to step in.

Kim Trueblood, the Marathon County Clerk, said she hopes businesses will find a way to allow workers time to volunteer.

"That would be a great way for you to get some community involvement and it would be a great way to support your county and your election workers," she said.

If you are interested in becoming a poll worker, you are asked to contact your municipal clerk.