TS Nana to become hurricane before making landfall in Belize

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A strengthening Tropical Storm Nana is roaring toward Central America and is expected to become hurricane before making landfall on the coast of Belize after brushing past Honduras. The National Hurricane Center said the entire coast of Belize had been placed under a hurricane watch and warned that people in Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula should closely monitor the storm’s progress. It said Nana is expected to pass near but north of the coast of Honduras on Wednesday and likely reach Belize early Thursday, it said.