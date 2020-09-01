 Skip to Content

Trump, AG Barr hold roundtable on safety in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (WQOW) -- President Donald Trump is in Kenosha on Tuesday touring damage from rioters and holding a discussion with stakeholders.

The president was joined by Attorney General William Barr, Senator Ron Johnson, Congressman Bryan Steil and Kenosha County law enforcement.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth thanked the president for his support of Kenosha and law enforcement.

AG Barr said federal help will remain available for the community of 100,000+ people.

