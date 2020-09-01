Thomas Street proposals rejected

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Wausau's Economic Development Committee rejected both return for proposals (RFP) for a new development on Thomas Street.

In the proposal Blenker Construction would purchase remaining lots from phase two of the Thomas Street project for $1 and would build high end apartments along with a multi-tenant commercial building.

However, several residents spoke out again the proposal at the meeting.

"I think the best step for us to make as a committee is to reject both proposals received in the RFP and direct our community development department that in time for our next meeting in October to bring us a plan for single family homes using their program funds and their programs," said seventh district alderperson Lisa Rasmussen.

The committee is asking the department to come up with plans for five to six single family homes on the lots.