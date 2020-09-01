The Grand Theater is lit up red tonight. Here’s why:

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) - If you drove by the Grand Theater in Downtown Wausau Tuesday night, you may have noticed it was lit up red.

The theater is taking bringing attention to the impact the pandemic has had on live event venues across the nation.

The red light is in support of the Restart Act, which would provide relief and assistance to 5.1 million workers in the live event industry who have been impacted by the pandemic.

"We're taking part in the red alert restart to urge congress to pass the restart bill and help venues like us and our friends artists and other arts organizations get through this and and get to the other side where we can all safely gather," said Executive Director of the theater, Sean Wright.

The Grand Theater is one of 1,500 venues taking part in the awareness.

In a Facebook post, the theater says the live event industry was one of the first to shut down during the pandemic, and will be the last to return at full scale.

