Thai finance minister quits 1 month after appointment

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s finance minister has unexpectedly resigned after less than a month in the job, in which he was responsible for helping restore an economy slammed by the coronavirus. A three-line official announcement Tuesday said the prime minister had accepted the resignation of Predee Daochai. Thai media reported that 61-year-old Predee had resigned for health reasons. Predee had left his job as co-president of Thailand’s Kasikorn Bank ahead of joining the government on Aug. 6. His appointment was part of the installation of a new team in the Cabinet to handle economic affairs.