Suspect in St. Louis officer’s slaying has long crime record

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting a St. Louis police officer has a long history of violent crime and missed a court appearance last month in Florida, where he is accused of false imprisonment and sexual battery. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Tuesday charged Thomas Kinworthy Jr, with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon. Kinworthy is jailed at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Kinworthy was due in court last month in Florida, where he was accused of choking a man, holding him against his will and trying to sexually assault him in August 2019.