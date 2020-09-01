Several nice days to give way to unsettled & much cooler weather

A weak weather system that brought a few light showers or sprinkles to parts of our area Tuesday is sliding away. As such we should have the clouds decrease Tuesday night with lows in the upper 40s. Winds will be from the south to southwest at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday looks very nice with plenty of sunshine along with warmer highs in the middle 70s or even upper 70s in parts of central Wisconsin. That should be a few degrees above normal. It will be a touch breezy with west winds of 10-18 mph. A cold front will slide through late Wednesday night into early Thursday causing a 30% chance of a few light showers mainly in the northern part of the viewing area. Otherwise it should be partly cloudy and blustery Thursday. Lows will be in the mid 50s with highs around 70 degrees.

Friday as well should bring a nice amount of sunshine with lows in the mid 40s and highs near 68. It won't be as breezy either.

The holiday weekend should start on a pleasant note Saturday with partly cloudy skies along with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the low to mid 70s. However a stronger cold front will push through Wisconsin late Saturday night and Sunday. It will likely trigger several waves of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. It looks quite breezy Sunday as well. Highs will probably stay in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees Sunday.

Labor Day Monday will feature even cooler air flowing in from the north. Partly or mostly cloudy skies are expected with a 30% chance of a few light rain showers. Lows may be in the 40s with highs just around 62. That will feel chilly with the wind, so be sure to have sweatshirts or light coats packed for any outdoor ventures you have lined up!

It will stay unseasonably cool for the middle of next week. It appears a weather system will slide well south of our region Tuesday. We can't rule out some light rain grazing at least the southern part of the viewing area, but that could certainly change yet. Highs will likely hold around 60 degrees. Welcome to fall I guess!

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:50 p.m., 1-September 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1979 - A home in Centerville TN was hit by lightning and totally destroyed. It marked the third time that the house had been hit by lightning since being built in 1970. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Cool Canadian air invaded the Midwest. Six cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Indianapolis IN with a reading of 44 degrees. Hot weather continued in the northwestern U.S. Five cities reported record high temperatures for the date, including Hanover WA, where the mercury soared to 106 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)