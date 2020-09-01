Security Council to meet on post-COVID-19 security threats

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council will hold a high-level summit during the annual meeting of world leaders at the General Assembly later this month to discuss security threats in the world after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. Niger’s U.N. Ambassador Abdou Abarry, who took over the rotating council presidency on Tuesday, told a virtual press conference that thecouncil meeting will take place online on Sept. 24. Abarry said the meeting “on post-COVID-19 global governance in relation to the maintenance of international peace and security” will address traditional security threats such as conflicts but also crime and pandemics.