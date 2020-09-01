Recall Gov. Evers Petition signing held in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Efforts to recall Governor Evers and Lt. Governor Barnes began last week. A Facebook Page called Recall Evers Petition has gained 55 thousand members since then.

Now the group is holding signing events across the state, including one at Marathon Park in Wausau on Tuesday.

"The Reason we're doing this is because [Gov. Evers] has declared another health emergency and has mandated the mask wearing... and after the shooting of Jacob Blake he, without knowing the facts, put a statement out these saying he totally supported the protesters and the Black Lives Matter people," said Jeane Klapperich of Wausau who was helping to collect signatures.

A separate group is also attempting to recall Attorney General Josh Kaul. Kaul is currently overseeing the investigation into the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Signatures for each recall effort have to be collected within 60 days, and over 650,000 signatures are needed for each.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin released a statement regarding the recall efforts across the state:

"Trying to recall a governor with a 57% job approval rating in the midst of a global pandemic and civil unrest is irresponsible and absurd."

This isn't the first time a recall attempt has happened for a sitting governor in Wisconsin. In 2012 a recall election was held for then Governor Scott Walker, which he went on to win.