Pakistan warns ex-PM Sharif must return to face graft case

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has warned the country’s ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to return home by Sept. 10 to face a corruption hearing or risk being declared a fugitive from justice. Sharif has been in London since authorities last November released him so he could travel and seek medical treatment abroad. At the time, the High Court in the city of Lahore permitted Sharif to leave the country for four weeks, with the option to extend the time abroad if he was not able to travel afterward. The 70-year-old Sharif, who served three times as prime minister, was sentenced to seven years for corruption and money laundering in 2018.