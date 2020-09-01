Oglala Sioux president suspended on improper contact charge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota has been suspended and will face an impeachment hearing after being accused of inappropriate contact with a 17-year-old boy. The Rapid City Journal reports that the tribal council voted to suspend Julian Bear Runner after receiving a complaint from the boy’s father. The father accused Bear Runner of grooming his son, who was 17 at the time, for inappropriate sexual touching in a motel room once he turned 18. According to the accusation, Bear Runner, who is in his 30s, contacted the boy on social media. The impeachment hearing is set for Sept. 14.