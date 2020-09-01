North Macedonia: Police arrest 3 on suspicion of terrorism

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say they have arrested three men on suspicion of planning terrorist attacks in the country and have seized a large quantity of weapons in raids in five locations in the country’s north. Police said on Tuesday the three men had previously been convicted of participation in the Islamic State militant group and had served jail sentences on their return from the Middle East. In 2016, authorities estimated that some 150 Macedonian nationals had traveled to fight alongside Islamic insurgents in Iraq and Syria. Most were from the country’s mainly Muslim ethnic Albanian minority, which represents about one-fourth of North Macedonia’s population of 2.1 million people.