Nice Fall weather for a few days

Nice Fall weather is on the way for the next few days. No big changes are on the way until late in the weekend, at which point it could turn colder and a little wetter.

Today: Partly cloudy and fairly nice.

High: 70 Wind:SW 5-10

Tonight: Scattered clouds and quiet.

Low: 51 Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer, and a bit breezy

High: 76 Wind:West 10-20

A quiet weather day is in store for this Tuesday. Some hazy high clouds will be drifting through the southern part of the area and high temps will be about the same as yesterday, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Southwest winds will develop at about 5 to 10 mph. More sun and warmer temps are on the way for Wednesday with highs likely reaching the mid 70s.

A weak cold front will move in from the north Wednesday night into early Thursday. This will bring some a few clouds and a chance of scattered showers to the Northwoods. By late morning on Thursday, the front will be out of the area and we should see partly cloudy conditions through the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. it will be a breezy day with winds out of the west-northwest and that wind will cool things down a little more for Friday. Even though we will have a lot of sun for the last day of the work week, high temps will be below normal, topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday will turn a little warmer once again with scattered clouds and highs in the mid 70s. It will be the best day of the holiday weekend to be outside. A strong cold front moving through Saturday night and Sunday morning will create a chance of showers and thundershowers, then it will be cooler for Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Conditions will also be breezy with a small chance of light showers in the afternoon. Monday will be even cooler with more clouds than sun, maybe a couple of sprinkles, and highs in the low 60s.

Have an excellent Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 1-September-2020

On this date in weather history: 1988 - Thunderstorms produced heavy rain in the Upper Mississippi Valley. Ely, MN, was drenched with three inches of rain in two hours, and pelted with one inch hail. The heavy rain flooded streets and basements, and the high water pressure which resulted blew the covers off manholes. (The National Weather Summary)(Storm Data)