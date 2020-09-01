Meals on heels: San Francisco drag queens deliver amid virus

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hungry and bored at home? A San Francisco nightclub will bring the food, booze and a drag show to you during the coronavirus pandemic. Oasis nightclub is dispatching drag queens to deliver takeout and socially distant lip-synching performances to people’s doorsteps as part of its “Meals on Heels” service. With shows on hiatus because of the pandemic, the club’s owner says it’s a way for drag performers to make some much-needed money and bring a little joy to their fans.