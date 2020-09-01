Marathon Co. reports 14 COVID-19 related death

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Health Department confirms a 14th death related to COVID-19.

The health department gave no information on the individual.

Marathon County has 784 total confirmed positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, 681 of those cases have recovered. Only 63 residents total were ever hospitalized for the virus.

Wisconsin has a total of 76,584 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 67,902 of which have recovered. A total of 5,878 were hospitalized in Wisconsin for the virus.