Kushner visits US air base as part of Israel-Emirates trip

AL-DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Jared Kushner and U.S. officials have visited a major American air base in the United Arab Emirates. They spoke to Emirati pilots on the tarmac, standing near the advanced F-35 fighter jets the UAE hopes to buy as it normalizes relations with Israel. The visit to Al-Dhafra Air Base by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law came just before the El Al flight that carried a U.S.-Israeli delegation to Abu Dhabi was set to depart. Meanwhile, Iran’s supreme leader on Tuesday called the UAE’s recognition of Israel “treason that will not last for long,” the state media reported. Khamenei said the “treachery” was committed against the entire Islamic world and the Palestinians.