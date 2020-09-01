Iran nuclear deal members meet, as US pressure mounts

BERLIN (AP) — Representatives of Iran and the world powers working to save the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran held talks in Vienna in their first meeting since the United States announced a bid to restore United Nations sanctions against Iran. Iranian representative Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday the U.S. move will “definitely be an important discussion” in his talks with delegates from France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China. The deal promises Iran economic incentives in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, but with unilateral American withdrawal in 2018 and reinstated sanctions, the other nations have been struggling to keep it alive.