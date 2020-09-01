Health experts weigh-in on whether the mask mandate working in Wisconsin

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- After 30 days of the mask mandate in Wisconsin, several area counties say they're experiencing varied results.

Marathon County has seen an overall positive turn.

"Over the last month we have seen a less steep incline of new cases in our community, with face coverings being one aspect of prevention. It may be playing a part but there are a number of different factors that are helping that trend", said Melissa Moore of Marathon County Health Dept.

These other factors are for example; social distancing and the cancellation of mass gathering planned in the later months of this summer.

Changes can also be seen in month to month comparisons.

"Between June and August we have seen anywhere from 30 to 100 new cases in a week, so we have seen a downward trend so far", continued Moore.

There have been results within the month too. According to data by the Department of Health Services (DHS), on August 1st there was a 7-day average of 876 cases and 8 deaths. On August 31st it decreased to 678 cases and 6 deaths.

While health experts say they can't pinpoint what efforts have an impact, they're urging people to continue all practices.

"It's too soon to tell if face masks have a positive correlation or a direct correlation for our data [Marathon County], but we continue to urge people to wear a masks and do all the things they can to protect themselves", concluded Moore.

The Wisconsin mask mandate is set to expire on September 28th.