Gov. Evers, Democrats, WEDC announce up to $1 million in no-interest loans for Kenosha businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers, Sen. Bob Wirch, Reps. Tod Ohnstad and Tip McGuire, and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), announced that businesses that suffered damage in Kenosha over the last week will be eligible for up to $20,000 each in no-interest loans to help cover repair costs.

“These funds will provide immediate aid to the businesses that suffered losses over the past week and serve as a first step toward rebuilding and healing the divisions that have caused so much fear, pain, and devastation,” said Gov. Evers “The people, businesses, and community of Kenosha are hurting, but they are strong and are looking to move forward united. We are prepared to be right there with them every step of the way as we rebuild the physical damage and address the critical issues of equity and justice in our communities and state.”

The WEDC has allocated up to $1 million in funding for the Disaster Recover Microloan (DRM) Program to assist these businesses.

The loans can be used for procurement of cleanup and restoration services, operating expenses, temporary space, payroll, and repair and reconstruction work.

Sen. Bob Wirch, and Reps. Tod Ohnstad and Tip McGuire all made statements on the damage in Kenosha.

“I am devastated by the events that have taken place in Kenosha, but Kenoshans are resilient. This is a clear signal that the state is ready and willing to help our community rebuild and to ensure our small businesses can get back on their feet.” Sen. Bob Wirch

“After the tragedy, damage, and destruction the Kenosha community has witnessed, I hope we can now come together to heal and overcome divisiveness. As we look to the future, I appreciate this additional support from Gov. Evers to help us repair and rebuild the city we all love.” Rep. Tod Ohnstad.

“Our community is hurting and wants action. There is a long difficult road ahead of us, but we can succeed in moving forward by coming together to help one another. These funds will provide our small businesses with the vital resources they need as we work to rebuild.” Rep. Tip McGuire.

WEDC is partnering with the Kenosha Area Business Alliance (KABA) to administer the loans. Affected businesses should contact KABA directly to access the loans and contact WEDC for information regarding other assistance.

“For many businesses—and especially small businesses—this year has been marked by unexpected losses and disruptions,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC Secretary and CEO. “WEDC is focused on this vital sector of our economy and helping our communities to recover from these shocks and aftershocks. We will continue to leverage our resources and partnerships in our efforts to assure economic well-being for all the citizens of Kenosha and Wisconsin.”

Under the DRM Program, WEDC awards grants to its contracted regional designees, such as KABA, which in turn provide applications and issue loans to damaged businesses seeking short-term assistance. Businesses that suffered measurable physical damage because of the unrest and intend to resume operations in the community as quickly as possible are eligible and encouraged to apply for the assistance.

Affected businesses will be eligible for loans of up to $20,000 at zero percent interest. The loans have a two-year repayment period, with the first payment deferred for at least six months.