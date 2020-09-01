Ex-Malian president Keita hospitalized at private clinic

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The Malian president who was ousted in a military coup last month has been hospitalized at a private clinic, intensifying fears about the 75-year-old’s health after being detained for 10 days by the junta. Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s condition is not immediately known, and it is unclear whether he might be evacuated abroad for medical treatment given the circumstances. His hospitalization late Tuesday was confirmed to The Associated Press by two people at the clinic who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to journalists. The former Malian president has appeared gaunt in recent photographs, adding to the concerns about his time in military custody in the barracks at Kati outside the capital.