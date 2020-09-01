Eagles running back Miles Sanders among NFL’s rising stars

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Miles Sanders shared running duties with Jordan Howard last season and still led all rookies in scrimmage yards, setting a Philadelphia Eagles franchise record in the category. He’ll be the go-to guy in the backfield this year. Sanders is one of the league’s rising stars. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby are also in that category.