DNR releases Fall hunting and trapping season forecasts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hunters and trappers across the badger state are counting down the days to the fall season openers.

To help get ready for the upcoming season the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put together the 2020 fall forecast series. The series highlights hunter opportunities and changes to limits and zones.

The forecasts consist of deer hunting, migratory and upland game bird hunting, bear hunting, and furbearer hunting and trapping.

"When it comes to the deer forecast we have a lot of good information about what our biologist are seeing, whether that's deer surviving the winter or antler growth, this forecast serves as a good reminder this upcoming season," said Jake Swanson, Assistant Wildlife Communications Specialist for the Wisconsin DNR.

For more information, click here.