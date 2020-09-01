Despite fears, Wisconsin elections leader says state ready

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The chief elections official in the presidential battleground of Wisconsin says that the state is prepared for the November election, despite fears over security, the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. Postal Service’s ability to process an expected record-high number of mailed-in absentee ballots. Wisconsin’s top elections official Meagan Wolfe said Tuesday that elections officials have been meeting weekly with Postal Service representatives to prepare and troubleshoot for the November election. She detailed the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s preparedness report at a commission meeting Tuesday which comes nine weeks before the Nov. 3 election. Wolfe says the state is ready.