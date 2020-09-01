DC task force targets monuments, prompting fierce blowback

WASHINGTON (AP) — A task force commissioned by the Washington, D.C., government has recommended renaming, relocating or adding context to dozens of monuments, schools, parks and buildings as a result of their namesakes’ participation in slavery or racial oppression. Among the targets are the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial. Some of the proposals are definite non-starters, as many of the most prominent monuments and statues stand on federal land, outside D.C. government control. Still, the recommendations have already prompted fierce reactions amid an ongoing national debate over America’s racial history.