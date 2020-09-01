Colombia: High court drops jurisdiction of Álvaro Uribe case

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s Supreme Court has announced it is giving up jurisdiction over the investigation into accusations that powerful former President Álvaro Uribe tried to strong arm ex-paramilitaries into testifying in his favor in a case that has rocked the nation. The high court announced Tuesday that its justices do not believe the allegations are connected to Uribe’s position as a senator, so they unanimously decided to turn the case over to the chief prosecutor’s office. The case is considered a key test for the judicial system in Colombia. The high court had astonished Colombians in August when it ordered Uribe under house arrest while advancing the investigation into accusations that he pressured witnesses into retracting statements indicating he had ties to paramilitaries.