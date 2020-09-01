Chicago police fatally shoot 1 after gunfire hits squad car

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say officers shot and fatally wounded a male suspect after their squad car was struck overnight by gunfire. Police said Tuesday the “male offender” was hospitalized in critical condition but later died. Police say officers were driving in their squad car late Monday on Chicago’s West Side responding to calls about a suspicious person when they saw five people standing on the sidewalk. Daniel O’Shea, Chicago’s deputy police chief, tells the Chicago Sun-Times shots were fired in the officers’ direction when they stopped and got out of their vehicle. O’Shea says the officers returned fire, striking one male. No officer was injured.