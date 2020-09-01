Central Wisconsin Airport receives $16 million in grant money from Trump Administration

(WAOW) -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday that the Trump Administration is awarding more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

A total of 405 airports in all 50 states and six U.S territories are receiving grants, including several in Wisconsin.

The Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee was awarded $16,067,248 in grant money, the most any airport in the state was awarded. The funding is to rebuild a runway, taxiway and rehabilitate a taxiway.

Other Wisconsin airports that are being awarded grants include: