Central Wisconsin Airport receives $16 million in grant money from Trump Administration

Central Wisconsin Airport receives $16 million in grant money from Trump AdministrationUpdated
(WAOW) -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday that the Trump Administration is awarding more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
A total of 405 airports in all 50 states and six U.S territories are receiving grants, including several in Wisconsin.
The Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee was awarded $16,067,248 in grant money, the most any airport in the state was awarded. The funding is to rebuild a runway, taxiway and rehabilitate a taxiway.
Other Wisconsin airports that are being awarded grants include:
- Chippewa Valley Regional Airport receives $1,961,846 to acquire snow removal equipment, rehabilitate taxiway, replace apron marking and signage, install perimeter fencing, reconstruct aircraft rescue and firefighting building, and rehabilitate taxiway lighting.
- Green Bay – Austin Straubel International Airport receives $507,000 to improve airport drainage and erosion control, rebuild perimeter fencing, rehabilitate an apron, runway and taxiway.
- Dane County Regional Airport receives $5,728,906 to build a taxiway and rebuild taxiway lighting.
- The State of Wisconsin receives $1,732,315 to its block grant program for use in airports statewide.