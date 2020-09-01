Bacterial infection may have killed 11 elephants in Zimbabwe

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A bacterial infection, possibly from eating poisonous plants, could be the cause of the death of 11 elephants in a forest in western Zimbabwe, a parks agency spokesman said Tuesday. The carcasses of the elephants were discovered last week in Pandamasue Forest, located between Hwange National Park and Victoria Falls. Tinashe Farawo, spokesman of the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, said food is scarce during the dry season and there is an overpopulation of elephants. He said the young ones may have eaten plants are poisonous. The dead young elephants were found with the tusks still on their bodies, ruling out poaching.