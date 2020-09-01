Area Girl Scout troop makes over 200 masks

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Stevens Point Girl Scout troop decided to use their Bronze Award project as a way to give back during the pandemic.

Hannah, Norah, Caroline, and Lauren of Troop 6257 came up with the idea to make masks and donate them to their school.

They had virtual meetings and learned how to sew the masks while socially distancing. Their initial goal was to make 100 masks, but they have now doubled that, making more than 200.

The girls said they were excited about their accomplishment.

"It feels good and I feel proud of us because we were intially going to do save an animal, but we decided to do this and I thought this was a really good idea," said Norah Lawrence, a member of the troop.

The girls now plan to distribute their masks through project fresh start through the United Way, which provides school supplies to those in need in Portage County.